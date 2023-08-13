In our democratic republic, where the rule of law is touted as paramount, some people lament, as more evidence of wrongdoing emerges, that a convicted felon could become president.

But since the will of the people is the ultimate judge of right and wrong, of innocence and guilt, then if the people’s will is to believe in lies and follow charlatans, should that not be reflected in their elected leader?

What is the will of the people? In the high-turnout 2020 election, only about two-thirds of eligible citizens voted. Were the other one-third apathetic, accepting whatever others decided? Did they think their vote didn’t matter? Did they assume their life would not change, whomever was elected? Were there hindrances to their registering or voting?

U.S. citizens tend to be self-centered and impatient, wanting quick fixes that make things better for themselves personally. They are unconcerned with the common good. President John F. Kennedy’s idea to “ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country” seems laughable today. The legislative process is mired in gridlock. The judicial system is compromised by partisanship and outside influences. Is this what the people want?

Perhaps many Americans, Democrats and Republicans alike, secretly wish for a dictator — one who can expedite their desires. They are seemingly unaware that dictators, once obtaining power, pursue their own personal ambitions, with little concern for those who supported them.

What will be the future of the U.S. government? Will truth, honesty and dedication to the common good prevail? Will the uninvolved one-third of eligible voters make their wishes known? What is the will of the people?

David E. Hess

Manheim Township