After reading the May 19 columns about police reform ( “Oversimplifying police reform doesn’t get us anywhere” by Nick Miron; “Defunding the police won’t protect our communities” by state Sen. Ryan Aument), it must be noted that some local governments throughout Pennsylvania have already “defunded the police.”

These places are not Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Allentown or Lancaster. Rather, they are located in mostly rural counties like Westmoreland, Fayette and Lycoming. Municipalities in these counties did so by shutting down their police departments completely and then notifying the Pennsylvania State Police that they would have to step in to cover their policing at no charge to the community.

Municipalities that rely exclusively on Pennsylvania State Police services constitute about 26% of the state’s population, but cost all taxpayers about $600 million annually to cover the cost of those police services. That cost is taken directly from the Motor License Fund, while the rest of us wait for our roads and bridges to be repaired — which is a lot of potholes.

I have introduced legislation to have these communities actually pay something for Pennsylvania State Police coverage. Gov. Tom Wolf has also made several similar proposals.

I think it is also important to realize that the “defunding the police” advocates mainly want to “demilitarize the police” in order to use those funds to add more social workers and mental health services to lessen the burden of police officers.

Instead of conflating catchphrases, we need to work together to enact effective police reform that also respects the difficult duties of police officers and ensures that the needed funding is supported by all Pennsylvanians.

State Rep. Mike Sturla

Lancaster