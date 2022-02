This is in regard to various letters about Chick-fil-A and the Dec. 9 LNP | LancasterOnline editorial (“Traffic jam”) indicating that “many of us have reasons other than the traffic to avoid this particular restaurant chain.”

I doubt it’s because of the Chick-fil-A leadership’s Christian beliefs. It’s likely because of the company’s contributions to anti-LGBTQ groups.

Mary Sinclair

East Lampeter Township