Recent comments by Gab CEO Andrew Torba, who has reported ties to state Sen. Doug Mastriano’s campaign for Pennsylvania governor, sent a wave of revulsion through my body. Torba said that conservative Jewish commentators were not welcome in the Christian nationalism movement unless they renounced their faith.

Torba’s “reassuring” remarks that there were no plans to deport Jews were anything but. Gab, a social media platform, hosted virulently antisemitic rants by the gunman who murdered 11 Jews at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018.

I want to remind my fellow Pennsylvanians that this sort of hate grows when good people ignore it or underestimate its damage.

While I won’t jump to comparisons with the horrors of the Holocaust, I would like to point to its scope. In Poland alone, not just 3 million Jews were murdered, but an additional 1.7 million ethnic Poles — Slavs, Catholics and gay people.

I believe that members of the LGBTQ community already know they are in line for this hate. But do the many members of pacifist religions here in Lancaster County remember the persecution of their ancestors?

I would close with a quote from an icon of the civil rights and anti-war movements of the 1960s, Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel: “Indifference to evil is worse than evil itself, (and) in a free society, some are guilty, but all are responsible.”

We can’t just say we are not like the people posting on Gab — we have to stand up against them. In November, vote not just against antisemitism, but against hate that can quickly target any and all of us.

Thomas Harr

Manheim Township