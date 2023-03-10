A quote from the March 6 LNP | LancasterOnline: “I’m sorry that even the smallest challenge to the status quo is a threat to the powers that be, waaay up in their ivory towers! I think we should all be sorry about that, don’t you?”

That’s from the comic strip “Crabgrass,” and the March 6 installment was its first appearance in LNP | LancasterOnline, replacing — wait for it — the “Dilbert” strip, which was pulled because of the Scott Adams controversy.

You gotta love the coincidence, right?

Even though Scott Adams’ statements on his podcast were disturbing, isn’t he protected by the same First Amendment that protects the newspaper?

In “The Friends of Voltaire,” published in 1906, Evelyn Beatrice Hall summed up Voltaire’s philosophy with these words: “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.”

I propose that LNP | LancasterOnline research the backgrounds of all writers whose works currently appear in the comics section and remove the strips written by writers who have ever said or written anything that is “even the smallest challenge to the status quo.”

We can then all enjoy a blank comics page, resting safely in the knowledge that our First Amendment rights have once again been upheld.

David Albin

East Hempfield Township