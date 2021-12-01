What?

Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education colleges are merging to cut costs, but a football coach at a state-related university is getting paid $70 million over 10 years. How many good minds could really benefit from college money? Why spend so much money to lose football games?

Washington, D.C., says fuel prices are due to COVID-19 and supply and demand. With one swipe of a pen, President Joe Biden wrecked the oil and gas industry in this country. We were near energy independence and not at the mercy of any foreign country. Now we will need to beg other countries to sell us more oil. What, their oil is of a better grade than what we had, somehow less polluting? This country has the technology to clean the air and water even with using oil and gas, but we want to let other countries profit to keep them friendly. Great job, Washington, D.C.

Ralph Brightbill

Cleona