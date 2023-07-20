The United States has sent cluster bombs — which endanger children who may pick up unexploded bomblets and civilians who may step on them long after a war has ended — to Ukraine because the Ukrainian army is running out of ammunition. In other words, it is seemingly using ammunition faster than the entire Western world can produce it.

Meanwhile, the United States is on track to have the deadliest year for gun deaths ever, with nearly 400 mass shootings and nearly 24,000 deaths by gun violence through Wednesday, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Let’s start a campaign to convince the patriotic manufacturers and consumers of high-capacity firearm ammunition to box it all up and ship it to Ukraine. It’s sensible — and the United States and the world would be much safer places.

Stephanie Lawson

Lancaster