Suppose your child or your best friend lied to you — or a spouse/companion, or your pastor, or governor or the U.S. president.
There are differences, of course, but, in each of these, your trust would be shaken. You would be anxious, and hurting, because you would know the lying person was in trouble, afraid and trying to manipulate you.
Sometimes a person might like the lie because it seems easier than the truth. A few years ago, we wanted to believe “the big lie” in which industry presidents swore to God before Congress that tobacco was not cancer-causing. But they knew it was.
Now we have a “bigger lie” that we want to believe. The presidents of the gas, oil and coal industries swear that these products do not harm our atmosphere, Earth and us humans or endanger our future. We want to believe their lie because to change economically to batteries, wind, sun and other is hard to understand.
We Americans are not afraid of the truth and can do hard things. Truth and honesty is what we teach our children, the basis of friendship, foundation of our laws, required by our religions and our moral code. For example, Jesus said, “You shall know the truth and the truth will set you free.”
We may accept lies, but we lose our freedom.
Chester Raber
Lititz