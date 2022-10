U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker — in a recent short televised forum with his challenger in the 11th Congressional District, Bob Hollister — acknowledged that “there’s potentially some human impact” causing climate change, with harmful consequences.

So what are we going to do about it?

Do Smucker or the Republican Party have solutions and policies for this issue? I implore readers to ask Smucker themselves at his website: smucker.house.gov.

Michael Poon

East Hempfield Township