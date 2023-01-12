I’d like to ask the writer of the Dec. 28 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Growing animosity toward evangelicals” a question. How is refusing service to a Christian group any different from refusing service to a group that supports same-sex marriage? What’s sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander.

It is also true that one man’s meat is another man’s poison, so I’d like to remind the letter writer that the Pilgrims came to this country to escape persecution from other Christians.

Jesus said to teach all nations — not to bully and drive them to resist hypocritical attitudes.

If society is becoming unsupportive of Christians, I wonder if it could be a result of some Christians’ intolerant adherence to the idea of “My interpretation of reality or you’ll go to hell — and I’ll help you get there.”

Stephen A. Kirsch

West Lampeter Township