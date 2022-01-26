I know there is sufficient hype around Chick-fil-A’s new restaurant being proposed along Lititz Pike. I personally wish that these high-traffic businesses were used to develop new areas in Lancaster County, instead of contributing to further traffic density. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case. The community is eagerly awaiting Chick-fil-A’s traffic studies on the impact the company’s proposed three-lane drive-thru would have on one of the county’s worst roads.

Here’s hoping Chick-fil-A at least uses a different traffic study company than the one it used for Fruitville Pike.

Joshua Brooks

East Hempfield Township