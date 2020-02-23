Recent LNP | LancasterOnline reports about emerging legal action against Pennsylvania to recover damage being done to the Chesapeake Bay by pollution from the Susquehanna River raise questions about how much more the people of Lancaster County will be obligated to pay for Bay cleanup activity. The Conestoga River is the primary carrier of pollution from Lancaster County toward the Chesapeake Bay, so Conestoga water quality is a major factor in how much more local folks will be obligated to pay as a result of the emerging litigation.
Recent observations indicate Conestoga River water to be supporting a wide variety of pollution-sensitive organisms, including mayflies, crayfish and fingernail clams. Conestoga River water is living water, so it might be helping the Chesapeake Bay more than hurting it. This fact may be useful in helping to determine the amount of additional money the people of the Conestoga River Basin should be assessed to benefit the Chesapeake Bay. Please keep us posted on the local impact of the developing Chesapeake Bay litigation.
Joe Heller
New Holland