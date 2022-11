Why are all these celebrities making commercials? Are they desperate for money?

Besides Tom Selleck, Julia Roberts, Johnny Depp and Jon Hamm, I’ve also seen Brad Pitt and now Jeff Bridges.

What do they need money for? Why can’t they let some of us little folks do those commercials? We could sure use the money more than they can.

Can somebody tell me what the deal is?

Dora Catherson

Lancaster