I never heard of Anne Rivers, the Republican candidate for the state’s 49th Legislative District, until her yard signs started sprouting a few days ago.

Now I learn that she turned down an invitation to debate her Democratic opponent, Izzy Smith-Wade-El.

Rivers seemingly hides behind the excuse that it was too close to Election Day to have a debate and thus it would have no impact on the race. I know nothing about her position on the issues, and her reticence to speak publicly sends up a red flag.

In September, Republican Congressman Lloyd Smucker also declined the opportunity to face the public in a pair of debates hosted by the Lancaster Chamber and the York County Economic Alliance. Only recently did Smucker finally come face-to-face with Democratic challenger Bob Hollister.

Smucker also eschews open, in-person town hall meetings with his constituents.

Smucker did agree in 2021 to attend an event hosted by a local conservative group that was billed as being open to “all patriots” and “anyone that loves freedom.” Translation: an audience almost guaranteed to already be in his camp. Journalists were not allowed to cover the event.

Far-right Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano shields himself from the media behind a private security force that includes Scott Nagle, who until recently was listed as a regional leader for the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist militia group that played a significant role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Mastriano routinely avoids questions from the media when exiting his rallies, limiting himself to friendly right-wing outlets.

Why are these candidates doing their utmost to avoid the public whenever possible? Are these the sort of people who should represent us?

They will never have my vote.

Jeffrey Allen

West Lampeter Township