Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states: “No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.”

In my view, this amendment applies not only to former President Donald Trump, but also to people who are currently running for elected office in Pennsylvania and elsewhere.

We can safely assume that any person who was involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection adamantly supports what they call “their right” to bear firearms, based on their interpretation of the Second Amendment.

Any person who was involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection and wants to honor and protect our Constitution should do so by not running for any political office. If they do run for office, in seeming violation of the 14th Amendment, can we count on them to respect any part of our Constitution?

Let us look carefully at the candidates who wrap themselves in the flag and swear to honor and uphold our Constitution.

Dorothy Yoder

Manheim Township