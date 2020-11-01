On bullying in the letters (letter) Nov 1, 2020 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print When I read some letters to the editor, I see bullying in its worst form. Adults acting like mean teenagers. Grow up. You set a bad example for your children and your grandchildren. Shame on you.Darla Broderick Lancaster Today's Top Stories Natural jewel: 3 miles added to Susquehanna River trail may be best of all [column] 55 min ago Here are the retail stores that opened, closed in Lancaster County in October [retail changes] 55 min ago Conowingo Dam plan only increases pressure to clean up Lancaster County water pollution 55 min ago 'This is frightening': Lancaster elementary school students return for in-person instruction despite COVID-19 resurgence 55 min ago Night shift in 1950s aluminum mill started out with a bang [I Know a Story column] 55 min ago Manor Township author turns grandmother's letters into latest book 55 min ago Lancaster's James Buchanan Library is now online and free; here's how to research the 'worst president' 55 min ago Our modern voting has ancient Greek pebble, Latin urn at its core [Unscripted column] 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Letters To Editor Bullying