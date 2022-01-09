Star University of Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett opted out of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Star Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson, and several of his teammates, backed out of the Outback Bowl.

Both Pitt and Penn State lost.

Other college football players skipped bowl games, letting down their teammates. Many said they were preparing for the NFL draft, which isn’t until April.

Unfortunately, it’s more than just college football players taking this attitude. In his well-researched 2021 book “Wildland: The Making of America’s Fury,” Evan Osnos details how, since the Ronald Reagan era, more and more people are thinking only of themselves, not doing things for the good of society. Osnos cites rich people essentially buying votes to change laws so that their riches are preserved.

Please don’t opt out of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and wearing masks. The future of U.S. society is more important than the results of some bowl games.

Turk Pierce

New Holland