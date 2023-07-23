Questions. Questions. Questions. I have so many questions about the people campaigning to ban books from public school libraries and structure their own curricula, ostensibly to protect kids.
— Are they trying to protect children from bad influences or to control public schools so that schools teach only their own philosophies and values?
— Who empowered them to act on behalf of other parents?
—What qualifies them to do so? A background in public education?
— Do they genuinely care about kids or are they pawns of outsiders looking to promote an agenda?
— Are their concerns about allegedly “dirty” books an easy route to gaining a toehold to promote more “right” information and thinking?
— Why are they afraid for public schools to empower children to learn to think independently and critically?
— Why do they want to subvert history curricula to launder what is taught?
— What’s so bad about science?
— Are the values kids learn about diversity, inclusion, gender and democracy dangerous?
— Do our children need to be protected? By whom?
— Who will protect us from the would-be protectors?
Elizabeth E. Brown
Manheim Township