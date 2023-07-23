Questions. Questions. Questions. I have so many questions about the people campaigning to ban books from public school libraries and structure their own curricula, ostensibly to protect kids.

— Are they trying to protect children from bad influences or to control public schools so that schools teach only their own philosophies and values?

— Who empowered them to act on behalf of other parents?

—What qualifies them to do so? A background in public education?

— Do they genuinely care about kids or are they pawns of outsiders looking to promote an agenda?

— Are their concerns about allegedly “dirty” books an easy route to gaining a toehold to promote more “right” information and thinking?

— Why are they afraid for public schools to empower children to learn to think independently and critically?

— Why do they want to subvert history curricula to launder what is taught?

— What’s so bad about science?

— Are the values kids learn about diversity, inclusion, gender and democracy dangerous?

— Do our children need to be protected? By whom?

— Who will protect us from the would-be protectors?

Elizabeth E. Brown

Manheim Township