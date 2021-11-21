A thousand thanks to LNP | LancasterOnline for allowing everyone in this community to speak out about the issues we face on the daily Opinion pages and in the Sunday Perspective section.

I am especially grateful for two recent contributions. First, the history teacher’s Nov. 10 letter (“The responsibility to teach history”) reminding us that “there is not enough focus on African American history” in our schools, and that “most American history textbooks provide only a cursory survey of this important part of our story as a nation.”

Second, Matthew Good’s Oct. 17 column (“When schools ban books, they silence diverse voices”) defending our libraries as vital repositories of diverse views on issues we should all be broadly informed about.

Speaking of history and libraries, I’d like to recommend a new book (published this year) that I believe should be on the shelf of every library in the country (public and private schools and community libraries): “Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019.” It’s a collection of essays, each covering a five-year span of African American history.

It’s written in clear, simple language that readers of all ages can readily understand. We can all learn from it, especially school board members who fear that telling African Americans’ story will somehow “shame” their white children. And also any Americans who see no difference in the motivation of those who carried out the violent assault on our democracy on Jan. 6 and the motivation of those who participated in the overwhelmingly nonviolent racial justice protests that filled the streets of America after the murder of George Floyd.

Mark Kelley

Lancaster