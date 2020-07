This is in response to the July 21 letter “Don't force all to wear masks.”

You are correct. All lives matter! However, until you can respect Latino and Black people on the same level as you are on, Black lives matter, too!

As for not wearing a mask right now, because “to each, their own health,” when you get sick and need help, I bet you will make it somebody’s responsibility to help you feel better. That’s something you could help us avoid.

Janice Brown

Manheim Township