This is regarding Cal Thomas’ column (“Winning is much better than bipartisanship”) in the Jan. 30 Sunday LNP Perspective section.

Thomas’ use of war analogies may represent the current state of our politics. But World War II and the Cold War are examples of external threats. Bipartisanship didn’t apply. Our internal problems, though, do require bipartisanship. Bipartisanship is defined as agreement or cooperation between two political parties that usually oppose each other’s policies.

Bipartisanship stands in stark contrast to creating winners and losers, as Thomas seems to suggest. The amazing progress our country has made since its inception is mostly through compromise that both sides were willing to live with. Thomas even gives an example of bipartisanship: welfare reform in the 1990s between President Bill Clinton and U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

And when Thomas writes that “In Washington, D.C., problems are rarely solved and often get worse,” he’s right. Because it’s caused by a lack of bipartisanship.

It’s easy to see the other side as the opponent, or maybe even as the enemy. I’ve heard Republicans referred to as fascists, and Democrats are said to hate God and America. Neither serves democracy or God and country. We need to see our neighbors — whether they are across the street or the political aisle — as our neighbors. When we are tempted otherwise, we should read Matthew 22:37-39 and Luke 10:30-37, and show some humility.

Paul Lesoine

Elizabethtown