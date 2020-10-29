I am a family physician and have been in practice since 1982. I have chosen to serve communities of people who often encounter financial and personal hardships in their lives. Many of my patients have come to the Lancaster community as refugees and have endured many hardships along their journey to live and work in our community.

Because of the expanded Medicaid eligibility for low-income adults and children that occurred because of the passage of the Affordable Care Act, most of my patients can afford to receive their health care in the Lancaster medical community.

Medicaid insurance provides for treatment of chronic medical and behavioral health conditions. This insurance allows for the timely use of preventive medicine services such as immunizations and cancer screening as recommended by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, and allows for the establishment of relationships that support our patients in the best and worst of times.

The loss or dissolution of the Affordable Care Act that might come to pass in the Supreme Court after our national election would cause irreparable harm to our Lancaster patients, who are a small portion of the 22 million people who currently receive these essential services.

If you believe, as do I, that affordable and accessible health care is a basic human right and not a privilege for those with more resources, I would ask that you support the presidential candidate who supports this view, Joe Biden.

Stephen Ratcliffe, M.D., MSPH

Manheim Township