I write to express my strongest objection to the recent statements from Lancaster County’s Republican commissioners about potentially defunding YWCA Lancaster’s Parent Empowerment Program, which provides vital support and assistance to Lancaster families, women and children in crisis.

The program ultimately had its funding renewed by a 2-1 vote, but I find it unconscionable that two county commissioners even considered withholding funds from this demonstrably successful and necessary social service.

I am especially appalled by what I view as the flimsy rationale espoused by Commissioner Josh Parsons in arguing against the funding. That he should take umbrage at a YWCA Lancaster employee’s support for strategies to help ensure that Lancaster citizens can exercise their fundamental right to vote — and that their votes are duly recorded — is a violation of the basic norms of our democratic society.

That Parsons seemingly sought to use his authority as an elected official to seek retribution against YWCA Lancaster for taking a nonpartisan position on behalf of these basic civil rights smacks of the sort of intimidation and misuse of power more associated with political systems that are anathema to our core values as Americans.

Roger Cohen

Lancaster