Several decades ago, The Christian Century magazine ran the results of a Roper Center for Public Opinion Research survey indicating that many born-again Christians slacken in their ethical behavior after their conversions. Drunken driving, the use of illegal drugs and infidelity all increased after their transformations.

Psychiatrist and social commentator Charles Krauthammer observed in 1992 that even as Americans accept divorce, out-of-wedlock births and single parenthood, the general public expects to hold elected officials to increasingly high standards. Krauthammer wrote, “Voters are demanding in their leaders the personal virtues that they decreasingly demand of themselves.” (I wrote to Krauthammer and told him I thought he was referring to parish clergy.)

George Will, in his 2019 book “The Conservative Sensibility,” observes that the American public claims to be Jeffersonian (i.e., desiring small government), but that the public is functioning as Hamiltonian (encouraging special interest support, which increases government). Will also observes that more adults in America support prayer in the public school than regularly pray in worship.

American hypocrisy might be on its way to supplanting baseball as the national pastime. I am not exempt from our national trend, as the observations of our social examiners reveal that I have been complicit in unknowing hypocrisy. I have the responsibility to align my wayward values with a higher standard, such that I not see my reflection in print media.

Haydn J. McLean

New Holland