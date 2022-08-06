Last November, U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said in a floor speech, “This past fiscal year Customs and Border Protection seized 11,201 pounds of fentanyl — enough to kill every man, woman and child in America. ... Remember, it only takes a few flakes of fentanyl to kill you.” This sounds credible to me.

Then there’s this year’s escalation of gas prices, draining the financial resources of citizens. This is thanks to the persuasive pull of government’s assertion of human-made global warming and its subsequent wily promotion of Green New Deal proposals.

Think about it. The Keystone XL pipeline was abandoned while we are importing oil from foreign sources. Is Washington, D.C., mindless? No, just deluded, in my view, leaving in its wake children and babes ruling over an America that cries out for wisdom and discernment.

There’s a prevailing anger on the loose today and, sadly, it’s finding its way even to young people. I believe this fosters much of the crime and gun violence we see today.

Semi-automatic rifles aside, I don’t believe that collecting people’s guns and pushing to build multiple mental health clinics are the solutions.

America’s woes — the faltering economy, the upswing of iniquity and mental impairment, the dismantling of society and the whimsical, unpredictable weather — are the end result of a nation that has turned its back on our creator, God.

Homer Snavely

Cleona