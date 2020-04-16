As a child growing up more than 70 years ago, my grandmother always said to go through life keeping these three words in mind: faith, hope and charity.

We need them more than ever today.

If I hear another person saying “I am a Democrat” or “I am a Republican” or “I am an independent,” I will say to them: “Take a look at yourself.”

What we should be saying is, “I am an American. How can I help?”

Satan is very active in the world today. He also has a lot of chosen helpers. When someone says to you, “I am the chosen one,” believe them.

Remember: Faith, hope and charity are what we need right now.

Together we stand. Divided we fall.

M.P. Brennan

Lititz