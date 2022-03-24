After reading numerous letters to the editor during the past couple of weeks, I sure am glad that these writers were not alive at the start of World War II, because I fear we would be speaking German now. My bet is that these people would have had President Franklin D. Roosevelt drawn and quartered the day after Pearl Harbor in 1941.

And I bet that everyone in Pennsylvania is so proud that we are the hate capital of the United States. The worst part is that Lancaster is in the center.

I’m not sure what happened to the place where I was born and raised some 73 years ago, but it seemed to happen right around when then-President Barack Obama’s birthplace was called into question.

There’s an old saying that goes like this: Hate is easy, and that’s why weak people use it.

Robert Daecher

Lititz