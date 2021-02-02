Isn’t it ironic? State Sen. Doug Mastriano, while adding to the incitement of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters at a Gettysburg event in late November, invoked the spirit of the United Airlines Flight 93 heroes by saying, “Let’s not forget 2001, Todd Beamer, ‘Let’s roll.’ ”

That was Beamer’s exhortation to the heroic crew and passengers who thwarted the terrorists’ most likely objective of taking out the U.S. Capitol.

This year, domestic terrorists rolled into our Capitol building hell-bent on destruction and havoc. Were he alive, Osama bin Laden would likely have been thrilled.

I agree with those who say that state Sen. Mastriano is unfit to serve. He is an embarrassment to his constituents in Adams, Franklin, York and Cumberland counties and to the commonwealth at large.

Mastriano was outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, but left as the turmoil unfolded. I say he was guilty of leading from the rear, just as Trump did and is no less culpable.

Don McCann

Millersville