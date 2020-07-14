A May 2020 Kaiser Family Foundation poll shows that more Americans favor a “Medicare for All” style health care option than oppose it, 56% to 41%. So I am compelled to respond to Kirk Radanovic’s July 9 op-ed, “Why we can’t trust Biden on health care.” After his more than 500 words, I am no closer to understanding the Republican Party’s stance on health insurance.

Radanovic’s nonsensical accusations are nothing more than a continuation of 10 years of Republicans railing against the Affordable Care Act, throwing out words like “socialism” and “communism” to scare voters in that time-honored tradition of American conservatives going back to A. Mitchell Palmer and Joseph McCarthy.

In this same decade, in my view, not one Republican politician has offered a viable alternative for health insurance reform that reduces prices and still provides adequate coverage for all, regardless of station. Radanovic’s charge that “Trump has done more in four years for our health care system than Biden has done in over 40” is laughable. I hope that supporters of President Donald Trump make a concerted effort over the next few months to ask themselves — and, more importantly, Republican leaders like Radanovic — exactly what this administration has done to improve access to health care.

Tim Brixius

East Donegal Township