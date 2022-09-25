Recent polls show that most people across this country favor the right to have access to an abortion. On Aug. 2, Kansas voters soundly rejected a proposed state constitutional amendment to eliminate the right to an abortion in that otherwise “red” state, thus confirming those recent poll results.

What seems to be at stake here is this: Is a fertilized egg a human being? Believers in an inerrant Bible have chosen passages that they interpret to mean that life begins at conception. The Bible also has passages in which God breathed the “breath of life” into a person, thus making that person a living being (Genesis 2:7).

If, when born, a fetus is physically perfect in every way, but does not draw its first breath, it does not become a living soul. The word “soul” in Hebrew is “nephesh,” meaning “an animate, breathing, conscious and living being.” Does that describe a fertilized egg?

The life-begins-at-conception argument seems to have no scientific fact to support it, whereas we can see with our own eyes the fact of the breath-of-life argument.

Until those who are anti-abortion pass laws mandating that the male responsible for the pregnancy bear legally his full share of responsibility for the child — and that the child receives loving care and all the normal perquisites of growing to adulthood — abortion will remain a refuge for many people.

Charles B. Lane

Lancaster Township