In the June 3 letter “The Bible is absolute truth,” the writer states that God’s plan does not include abortion. Is he sure about that?

“Then the priest shall put the woman under oath and say to her, ‘If no other man has had sexual relations with you and you have not gone astray and become impure while married to your husband, may this bitter water that brings a curse not harm you. But if you have gone astray while married to your husband and you have made yourself impure by having sexual relations with a man other than your husband’ — here the priest is to put the woman under this curse — ‘may the Lord cause you to become a curse among your people when he makes your womb miscarry and your abdomen swell. May this water that brings a curse enter your body so that your abdomen swells or your womb miscarries’ ” (Numbers 5:19-22).

Also: “The people of Samaria must bear their guilt, because they have rebelled against their God. They will fall by the sword; their little ones will be dashed to the ground, their pregnant women ripped open” (Hosea 13:16).

How many pregnant women and innocent children were killed in Noah’s flood?

It seems that killing unborn babies is sometimes part of God’s plan, so perhaps self-proclaimed “pro-lifers” should not use the Bible or God as justification to ban abortion.

Yes, let’s look at other parts of the Bible.

Anthony Celona

Manheim Township