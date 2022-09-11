The writer of the Aug. 14 letter “Women should control abortion decisions” referred to “stupid” men not just once, but twice.

Really?

It’s sad, because I don’t view women as being stupid, but clearly as having fine minds that promote much to the betterment of society.

The issue here is abortion. With Bible believers, it’s not so much about choice. When one rejects God, however, the mind then reverts to “self.” Then, anything goes.

Scripture teaches that God treasures the life of the unborn in the mother’s womb — life that was known to him even before the moment of conception. Therefore, the taking of the child becomes a violation of the part of the Ten Commandments that states “Thou shalt not kill” (Exodus 20:13).

I’m sure an exception could be made regarding the life of the mother.

In my view, those who believe in casual abortion on demand are not stupid, just entangled in spiritual blindness and unresponsive to God’s truth. I believe that this movement is a cancer on society’s conscience and is destructive to the soul of America.

Homer Snavely

Cleona