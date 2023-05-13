I have been intrigued reading various opinions regarding abortion. In none (of those I have read) has there been mention of male involvement in conception. One might think every pregnancy is a virgin birth! Why are there no comments regarding male responsibility and conception?

Male judges are among those who penalize women by upholding laws restricting abortion, as if each pregnancy had only one person involved. If a woman is forced to have a child because abortions are not permitted, are too far away or cost too much, where does the father’s responsibility lie?

I think he is the one who must be called to take responsibility for children conceived by him through rape, incest or by not wearing a condom (the oldest, cheapest, easiest form of contraception).

He has not shown responsibility for feeding, dressing, schooling or raising a child carrying his genes. He is more likely to have a higher-paying job than the mother, who may not even be able to continue working or going to school. (The majority of businesses and schools do not make room for or have the money for child care facilities.) The mother and child may be condemned to poverty (in part) because of this!

Must we continue to penalize women whose pregnancy and child-rearing may inhibit further education, higher-paying jobs and/or child care? Why is the father of these children not called on to be responsible for creating, feeding, housing and educating them?

What kind of a future are we creating?

Martha Roberts

West Lampeter Township