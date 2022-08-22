I am overdue on writing about the column by the Los Angeles Times’ Robin Abacarian that appeared in the July 18 LNP | LancasterOnline (“Caring for a cat named Inky, on behalf of beloved dad”).

I must admit that I’m surprised that no other cat lovers wrote in. What Abcarian did was quite unusual in all that she did in dealing with a cat that caused extreme challenges — all to honor her father’s request. It touched my heart that she did all of that, so that she didn’t disappoint her dad. I’m not sure how many people would express such love for their father like Abcarian did.

Now, on to the July 22 letter complaining about comic strips (“Regarding all of the comic strips”) and the person who responded to that letter on Aug. 5 (“Comics, puzzles and LNP are appreciated”). I enjoy getting LNP | LancasterOnline, and also I enjoy cutting out some comics (six or seven) to send to family and friends to brighten their day. One friend even said some have made her laugh out loud.

If the comics can brighten someone’s day, then it’s my pleasure to do so. In this day and age of so much bad going on, we all need something to make us smile and laugh out loud.

Mary Dimitris

Lancaster