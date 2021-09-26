I just wanted to compliment the two students who wrote moving and inspiring op-eds with their thoughts about 9/11 for the Generation Z(eal) page in the Sept. 12 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“Growing up in the wake of tragedy” and “Living in the shadow of 9/11”).

It seems the younger generation “gets it.” I hope they do a much better job than my generation has on anti-racism, climate change, and general caring for others — whether here or around the world. Parents can teach both good and bad ideas, and young people need to discern the difference, hear other opinions, get the facts, ignore the fiction and act.

Here, it seems, are two young people who will do just that for their generation.

Brad Igou

East Hempfield Township