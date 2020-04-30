Those hopeful beginnings with the Clean Air Act in 1970 gave promise for Americans to breathe cleaner air and live healthier lives. The creation and enforcement of environmental laws gave gravity to the need to regulate the fossil fuel industry and major polluters. The slogan “We all live downstream” became a rallying cry to action and understanding the interaction of all aspects of our environment.

In recent years, flaws in the legislation have become apparent within the “cap and trade” section. Corporate entities purchase credits from nonfunctioning plants, allowing pollution rights for current projects.

To read that Lancaster County air quality barely rates above failing and is the worst in Pennsylvania is testament, in my view, to the harmful emissions allowed from power plants, industries, incinerators and agribusinesses.

Kevin Stewart, of the American Lung Association, and others have testified too often to count about the dangers of air pollution to the public health.

Currently, commerce has slowed during the COVID-19 shutdowns. County residents are appreciating bluer skies and lighter, cleaner air. With the plunging costs of renewable energies, there is no justification to bail out the fossil fuel polluters in Pennsylvania House Bill 1100 (which passed but was vetoed by Gov. Tom Wolf in March) or for the Environmental Protection Agency to reduce pollution standards.

A clean energy future will boost the economy and public health. May we hope for a new political climate in which every day is Earth Day.

Patricia J. Longenecker

West Donegal Township