I hope Paris is not dealing with a pandemic in 2024 and forced to hold that year’s scheduled Summer Olympics devoid of spectators and the excitement and noise they bring to the competition.

I feel very sorry that Tokyo and the country of Japan were dealt such a lousy hand, as interesting as these Olympics were. The host nation and the athletes deserve much better. The time, effort and expenses involved with putting on such a spectacle are monumental and deserve the world’s attention and participation — undivided by a medical catastrophe. Next time, hopefully.

Steve Kurtz

East Petersburg