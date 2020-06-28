COVID-19 has impacted each and every person in our society. Most of us refuse to be a victim of this virus. There is a segment of our population who are true victims of this virus. This would be our “silent generation” — our elders. While many are still able to live their lives and see loved ones without barriers, many others are confined to limited space and lack human interactions. Their silence is deafening.

With each passing day and following each conversation with my mother, my mother’s last words are, “I hope we do not have to do this much longer.” I am fortunate because I can still have an intelligent conversation with my mother. She understands what is going on in our world. After all, the only thing she does all day is sit in her chair and watch the news. She worries for her neighbors with cognitive impairment. My worries are that as each day passes, her mental and physical health are being compromised. The impact of the handling of this virus with these folks may very well place some of them in the next level of care.

Living in isolation, dining bedside for months, not spending time with your peers, being confined to your immediate surroundings for exercise, and seeing a loved one through a window is not living life. Now that we have a better understanding of this virus, as a daughter, I plead with state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine to break the silence and listen to this generation. Allow them to choose how they would like to live their precious remaining days.

Karen Esbenshade

Warwick Township