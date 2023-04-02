As an older adult, I feel the world is leaving us behind. With all the new technology in the world, I don’t know how to tweet or use Facebook.

Older adults have knowledge to pass on but can’t always give input. I don’t understand my smartphone. It’s smarter than me. What happened to emailing to keep in touch? I can’t do much on my phone; I can make and receive calls, but after that I am lost.

Please go back emails — please. Maybe then we can all share ideas to help with problems.

Allen Styer

Gordonville