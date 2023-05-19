My inclination is to write a letter praising this newspaper (which I do), asking people to vote (which I am), condemning book banning (we know where that goes), and celebrating the nonprofit Lititz Chooses Love (good job!) ... but instead I offer this one.

Though I was raised as a “good Christian,” I have come to loathe that term, which oozes judgment, in its many iterations and intimations. Only the self-righteous from all orthodox religions presume to know what is in the mind of God or what, precisely, is conveyed in that oft-translated, ancient manuscript called the Bible.

What I know of “religion” can be summed up in this poem, written by Leigh Hunt in 1834, that I memorized in my (long-ago) youth:

Abou Ben Adhem (may his tribe increase!)

Awoke one night from a deep dream of peace,

And saw, within the moonlight in his room,

Making it rich, and like a lily in bloom,

An angel writing in a book of gold: —

Exceeding peace had made Ben Adhem bold,

And to the presence in the room he said,

“What writest thou?” — The vision raised its head,

And with a look made of all sweet accord,

Answered, “The names of those who love the Lord.”

“And is mine one?” said Abou. “Nay, not so,”

Replied the angel. Abou spoke more low,

But cheerly still; and said, “I pray thee, then,

Write me as one that loves his fellow men.”

The angel wrote, and vanished. The next night

It came again with a great wakening light,

And showed the names whom love of God had blest,

And lo! Ben Adhem’s name led all the rest.

Devotion to religion doesn’t make one “good.” And the lack of it doesn’t make one “bad.” Some days I feel ineffably sad for humanity, spinning in petty discord on this beautiful blue planet. Bluebirds, sunsets and rainbows are free for all to enjoy without cost or judgment.

Christine Furry

Warwick Township