Regarding the op-ed in the Dec. 20 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline by Renee Logan Heller (“Pandemic portrait”):

Old nurses never die. We live on to support and encourage the young ones. So, in this battle against COVID-19, please — everyone out there — wear a mask, wash your hands, stay socially distant and get the vaccine when it becomes available to you.

Think about it. The life that’s saved may be yours or someone you love.

Stay safe and stay well.

Danielle J. Peters, RN (retired)

Penn Township