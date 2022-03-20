Much has been made about gas prices going through the roof, with much of the blame attributed to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

I recently read a story indicating that the cost of a barrel of oil was $139. Prices at the pump went up 85 cents per gallon in just one week, which is amazing considering that the time required to purchase a barrel of oil, transport it, refine it and move the finished product to the local gas station can be several months.

Subsequently, the media reported that the price of a barrel of oil dropped to less than $100. Typically, prices at the pump rise daily when the price of a barrel of oil rises, but take weeks or months to come back down — even if the price of a barrel of oil has fallen as rapidly as it went up.

As this latest crisis unfolds, wouldn’t it be nice if our government and our elected officials acted like the watchdogs we elected them to be and held the oil and gas industries accountable by monitoring the price of gas?

For once, I would like to see gas prices rise and fall at the same rate and time frame as a barrel of oil. It would undoubtedly help in controlling inflation, not only for our personal vehicles but also for all the trucks delivering the products we consume daily.

David Meyer

Manheim Township