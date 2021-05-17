The price of crude oil stayed about the same. The cost of refining gasoline did not change. The tanks at most filling stations were full, and the cost of refilling them remained constant.

On May 7, a group of entrepreneurial hackers, likely from Russia, discovered a way to extort a pipeline company that established its business with the financial support of the American people.

Rather than continue to sell their product at the asking price, some companies within the oil industry — realizing there would be a temporary shortage — jacked their prices as high as possible. The resultant panic buying allowed them to pocket a huge windfall.

I am willing to bet my next tank of gas that when the pipeline is fully flowing and the prices come down, those prices will remain higher than they had been before this incident. The oil companies will profit both ways, and there is not a thing we can do about it. Ain’t capitalism wonderful?

J. Phillip Eisemann

Ephrata