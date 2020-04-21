Would someone please respectfully tell Gov. Tom Wolf, state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine and others in government positions to practice wearing face masks, social distancing and other public safety recommendations during news conferences?

Please tell these government officials to stop making guidelines for others that they themselves do not practice. If our leaders do not practice public safety, can they rightfully ask us as citizens to do any better? Is this too much to ask? Are Pennsylvania leaders above protocol?

I would hope that government leaders would not have the mentality to “do as I say and not as I do.” A good leader leads by example.

Janell Witmer

Reinholds