To the elected officials pushing for Lancaster County’s early reopening and the residents who support them:

I have been a Lancaster County resident for 10 years. One of the values that I have come to appreciate in this community is that of caring for one’s neighbor.

The proposition set forth in the May 10 letter to Gov. Tom Wolf from the Lancaster County Republican commissioners and sheriff, and state and federal elected officials, is not consistent with these values.

I have been fortunate to be able to maintain an income during this crisis, and I know some of my fellow neighbors have not. I empathize with that security being in jeopardy. Still, I assert that our very lives are a higher priority. You might not get sick. You might get sick and recover. Or you or a loved one or a friend of a friend, etc., could get sick and die until this virus becomes preventable or treatable.

The push to move to the “yellow” phase of reopening by May 15 was ill-conceived, and I believe it has become clear that the basic measures needed to best support the safety of businesses, their employees and consumers are not in place. These include, for example, personal protective equipment and clear safety guidelines.

Going against the governor’s orders could also potentially cost counties some state relief funds and assistance. Yes, Lancaster County has the $95 million from the federal stimulus, but wouldn’t it be responsible to make sure you’re procuring all of the assistance your constituents could need? Reverse now. It’s a time for saving lives, not saving face.

Katie Mount

Lititz