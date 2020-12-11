Driving the back roads of heavily Republican Lancaster County it is not surprising to see Trump signs. The small campaign signs with wire frames pushed into lawns are often accompanied by much larger, hand-painted signs and flags that seem to say, “This isn't over, it will never be over.”

I’m sure our elected officials — local, state and federal — have taken note of the signs, too. The phone messages received at their offices, demanding support of the president, must be difficult to respond to.

Politics, after all, is a game of addition. The choice between undermining confidence in election integrity and explaining an uncomfortable truth — that Donald Trump lost — must be faced squarely. It may be unpopular, but there comes a time to lead.

Thomas Strauss

Millersville