I write this in honor of those learning the ways that U.S. democracy and the voting system work. The headlines about Biden’s election victory are, in my opinion, false news.

In my view, there can be no clear winner until Dec. 14, when the Electoral College casts its votes. While it is unlikely that the results will change, there is no official winner prior to that date. I hope all Americans and those applying for citizenship will have the privilege of this information.

Karen Mast

West Lampeter Township