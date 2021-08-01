I am writing in response to the op-ed by Jamie Beth Cohen in the July 25 LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section (“Reflections on the fight for trans students in Hempfield”).

I was also at the July 13 Hempfield school board meeting. I would ask that we give the school board members and administrators a break. The school board should not be the sole governing body creating policy to determine whether trans athletes compete on the athletic team of the gender with which they identify, or the athletic team of their biological gender.

Rather, I believe the leadership in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association and the Lancaster-Lebanon League should aid schools in setting policy on this issue. But they have remained silent.

The school board voted to use the Independence Law Center for guidance. This firm already has experience in this area of the law and has specifically worked with Pennsylvania school districts. The board made it clear that it is not necessarily going to adopt whatever the center suggests. The board is merely taking the next step of asking for guidance and then making its own determinations.

At the July 13 meeting, board members listened attentively to all speakers and, during the board discussion period, they were clearly wrestling with all points of view. They are one of only a few school boards in Pennsylvania that has been saddled with this task, so we need to give them flexibility and grace. Let’s surround them with encouragement and support, rather than anger and frustration.

Thank you, Hempfield administrators and school board members!

Chris Beiler

East Petersburg