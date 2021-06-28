To rehabilitate a criminal, we must have compassion. Once we as a society develop compassion for offenders and want to help them, we will have demonstrated we are maturing as a society.

To help offenders to heal, they must be engaged in a nonjudgmental manner that allows them to share their emotions freely. They must be willing to take responsibility for the offense to heal, but they must be allowed to do this freely. Then they must be led past self-hatred by discovering the “why” of the event.

Compassion and unconditional love are the natural state of existence, and I believe they should be extended to everyone, including criminals and terrorists. Victims and villains alike are worthy of our compassion.

In my view, people who commit unspeakable acts against another are confused and frustrated, and are experiencing pain and self-hatred. They are emotionally diseased.

There is no “bad”; evil is a product of fear. Criminals are victims of their self-hatred, pain, fear and limitations. By changing from a mind set of fear to trust, I believe anyone can be changed from a villain to loving person.

Unfortunately, criminals and terrorists are treated with disrespect and receive little or no opportunity to receive help for their condition. This allows them to multiply and continue to be a problem. Our world is not dealing with the root cause of the problem.

This is not an us-versus-them situation, for we are all one. The totality of us all has produced these problems. Even villains are victims.

Paul E. Troutman Jr.

Manor Township