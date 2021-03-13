I’m not easily offended, but the “Ziggy” cartoon in the March 6 LNP | LancasterOnline was off. I had to read it a second time and still found it tone-deaf.

There’s the “Oh, boy, I’m glad to be (fill in the blank)” expression of happiness, and there is the other one. The flipping of a coin to Ziggy is telling.

I Googled this cartoon and found no one else offended, but I think the cartoon would be better without the “Oh, boy” and the flipping of the coin. It makes no sense to me. I find it offensive. But as a Mark Twain fan, there’s another story.

Dennis Weber

Conestoga Township